Silver alert issued for 83-year-old Mississippi woman; Have you seen her?

Published 9:05 pm Sunday, November 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland, MS, in Madison County.

She is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at approximately 1:13 p.m. on Sunday traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County.

Kate Ogden Cole is believed to be in a 2013 gray Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi tag 1K37CL.

Family members say Kate Ogden Cole suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kate Ogden Cole, contact Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

