Man found dead during welfare check. Mississippi officers launch homicide investigation.

A welfare check by Mississippi police officers has turned into a homicide investigation.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that a man was discovered dead Sunday afternoon when officers did a welfare check at his Gulport home.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a welfare check on 25th street. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

Offials from the Harrison County Coroner’s Office have withheld the name of the victim pending notification of family members.

Anyone with any information, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.