Mississippi coronavirus cases stable, but ‘sadly COVID is not over yet’ top doctor says; State watching spike in test numbers

The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose slightly Monday for the fourth-straight reporting period, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 560 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 507,116, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that while the overall case numbers have remained stable, the state remained at risk.

“Most counties with declining transmission – but sadly COVID is not over yet,” Dobbs wrote on social media Monday. “Last year COVID rebounded right after Oct 31 / Halloween celebration. Be safe.”

Dobbs also noted that the Mississippi State Department of Health has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID tests performed in Mississippi last week and said the state was monitoring the rise closely.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 293 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,153.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 329 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained stable at 390 with Monday’s update.

