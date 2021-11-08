Mississippi coronavirus cases stable, but ‘sadly COVID is not over yet’ top doctor says; State watching spike in test numbers

Published 5:53 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose slightly Monday for the fourth-straight reporting period, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 560 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 507,116, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that while the overall case numbers have remained stable, the state remained at risk.

“Most counties with declining transmission – but sadly COVID is not over yet,” Dobbs wrote on social media Monday. “Last year COVID rebounded right after Oct 31 / Halloween celebration. Be safe.”

Dobbs also noted that the Mississippi State Department of Health has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID tests performed in Mississippi last week and said the state was monitoring the rise closely.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 293 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,153.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 329 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained stable at 390 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4664 123 88 18
Alcorn 5754 104 130 20
Amite 2075 56 57 9
Attala 3356 90 189 36
Benton 1508 39 47 10
Bolivar 6394 151 239 33
Calhoun 2825 49 44 7
Carroll 1710 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3051 67 61 15
Choctaw 1353 27 12 0
Claiborne 1336 38 46 9
Clarke 2984 95 132 32
Clay 3100 77 41 5
Coahoma 4205 109 138 14
Copiah 4510 93 104 15
Covington 4310 95 142 39
De Soto 32625 420 124 26
Forrest 13574 254 283 60
Franklin 1222 28 45 5
George 5065 80 73 9
Greene 2217 49 57 6
Grenada 3752 109 156 32
Hancock 7785 130 72 15
Harrison 34582 549 534 77
Hinds 32293 637 853 139
Holmes 2696 88 109 20
Humphreys 1303 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4696 106 135 24
Jackson 24675 386 283 41
Jasper 3378 65 46 2
Jefferson 960 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13961 243 237 43
Kemper 1426 41 50 10
Lafayette 8701 141 200 57
Lamar 10566 139 56 12
Lauderdale 12107 323 482 108
Lawrence 2153 40 27 2
Leake 4107 89 99 17
Lee 15849 238 225 43
Leflore 4696 144 240 55
Lincoln 5489 136 208 41
Lowndes 11177 192 280 67
Madison 14771 282 416 72
Marion 4245 108 162 24
Marshall 6539 139 69 17
Monroe 6864 179 191 55
Montgomery 1804 57 64 10
Neshoba 6681 209 228 61
Newton 3882 81 87 15
Noxubee 1877 41 41 6
Oktibbeha 7177 133 270 40
Panola 6656 132 103 15
Pearl River 9644 241 210 42
Perry 2102 56 24 9
Pike 5890 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6833 107 86 13
Prentiss 4888 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22290 397 492 69
Scott 4748 98 117 19
Sharkey 647 21 45 8
Simpson 4502 116 165 20
Smith 2684 52 71 8
Stone 3635 66 88 14
Sunflower 4268 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2300 52 50 7
Tate 4658 113 80 19
Tippah 4778 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3697 93 103 28
Tunica 1612 39 19 3
Union 6158 94 132 23
Walthall 2203 64 69 14
Warren 6796 176 175 38
Washington 7526 166 202 41
Wayne 4417 72 80 13
Webster 2041 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6
Winston 3167 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2397 47 82 22
Yazoo 4507 90 152 20
Total 507,116 10,153 11,303 2,098

More News

Crime scene

Louisiana man indicted for setting girlfriend, 5-year-old nephew on fire, killing them both

Woman was drunk when crash killed Mississippi woman and her 6-month-old son, troopers allege

Seven reasons data is important in law

Prehistoric-looking creatures lurking in southern swamps, alligator snapping turtles may earn threatened status

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article