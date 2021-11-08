Woman was drunk when crash killed Mississippi woman and her 6-month-old son, troopers allege

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman for drunken driving in a crash that killed another woman and her 6-month-old child.

WAPT-TV reports that 51-year-old Beth Ann White was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler. WJTV reports that White was transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center, after being released from the hospital.

The crash happened Nov. 1 in Hinds County.

Troopers said White’s car hit another car driven by Allison Conaway, 39. Both Conaway and her son Alex were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner, while her two daughters were injured.

Conaway’s husband Charles Conaway told WAPT-TV that their 4-year-old daughter Chelsea has a broken neck and their 7-year-old daughter Chloe has a broken leg.

It wasn’t immediately clear if White had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.