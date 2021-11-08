UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for 83-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 9:48 am Monday, November 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland has been canceled.

She has been located and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Cole who was last seen at approximately 1:13 p.m. on Sunday traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County.

Family members said Cole suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

