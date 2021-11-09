10 overdose deaths in 10 months: Mississippi city seeing rise in counterfeit drugs — some laced with Fentanyl

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi city says the production of counterfeit drugs is growing in the area, which has contributed to 10 overdose deaths.

The Oxford Police Department said in addition to 10 deaths, the police have received 16 reports of overdoses that have survived, since January.

In a post on Facebook, officials say that the prescription pills that officers have been seeing the most on recent overdose cases are 30mg Percocet.

“The pills are being pressed with Fentanyl and have the same identical markings as the real pharmaceutical markings.” the post said.

Anyone with information about illegal narcotics is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, Metro Narcotics at 662-236-3900 or the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

 

