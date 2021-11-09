Five Mississippi teens indicted on sex abuse charges in reported rape of 13-year-old

A Mississippi grand jury has indicted five teenagers on sex abuse charges in the reported rape of a then-13-year-old child.

The Warren County Grand Jury during its October session handed down indictments charging Peyton Taylor Davidson, 18, 381 Standard Hill Road; Jeff Dominic Howard Moore, 18, 1336 East Ave.; William Alexander Fischer, 19, 2320 Highway 80; and Landon Austin Pettway, 18, 211 Cobblestone Drive; with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14. Kyler Morgan, 19, 1980 Porters Chapel Road, was charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14.

According to the indictment, the charges involve a series of incidents occurring from August 2020 to September 2020.