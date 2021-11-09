For the second time in weeks, driver trapped in flipped vehicle on Mississippi interstate rescued thanks to alert passerby
Published 9:28 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021
For the second time in recent weeks, a person trapped inside a vehicle and stranded on the side of the interstate was rescued thanks to the alert eyes of passersby.
WLOX in Biloxi reports that a vehicle was found upside down in the woods along Interstate 10 in Harrison County early Tuesday morning by a passerby, who alerted authorities after finding the driver trapped inside.
The vehicle was discovered in the woods on I-10 near mile marker 28 around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Emergency personnel from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and the Mississippi Highway Patrol reduced the man from the car and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said they were not sure how long the driver was trapped in the wreckage before he was rescued.
On Sept. 30, another vehicle was spotted by a passerby 30-feet below a bridge on I-10 in Biloxi. The driver was reportedly trapped for more than eight hours before the wreck was spotted and he was rescued.