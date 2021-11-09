Law enforcement issues missing person alert for 57-year-old man last seen Sunday morning

A missing person alert has been issued for a 57-year-old Mississippi man last seen on Sunday morning.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Marvin Gatlin Sr., 57, of Natchez.

Gatlin was reportedly last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, driving a 1995 maroon Chevrolet Blazer. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

He was seen wearing a camouflage hat, black shirt, and green military-style pants and is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 265 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO at 601-44-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-442-8333.