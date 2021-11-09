New coronavirus cases fell slightly, state reports; more COVID-19 deaths reported

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi fell slightly Tuesday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 360 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 507,476, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 293 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 25 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,178.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 316 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 297 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4665 124 88 18
Alcorn 5759 104 130 20
Amite 2075 56 57 9
Attala 3355 90 189 36
Benton 1508 39 47 10
Bolivar 6402 151 239 33
Calhoun 2825 49 44 7
Carroll 1710 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3053 67 61 15
Choctaw 1355 27 12 0
Claiborne 1337 38 46 9
Clarke 2984 95 132 32
Clay 3100 77 41 5
Coahoma 4205 109 138 14
Copiah 4512 94 104 15
Covington 4309 95 142 39
De Soto 32652 422 124 26
Forrest 13584 255 283 60
Franklin 1223 28 46 5
George 5070 80 73 9
Greene 2226 49 57 6
Grenada 3753 109 156 32
Hancock 7796 130 72 15
Harrison 34599 551 534 78
Hinds 32308 638 853 139
Holmes 2696 88 109 20
Humphreys 1306 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4717 106 135 24
Jackson 24693 386 283 41
Jasper 3381 66 46 2
Jefferson 960 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13970 243 239 43
Kemper 1427 41 50 10
Lafayette 8703 141 200 57
Lamar 10566 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12121 323 482 108
Lawrence 2153 40 27 2
Leake 4107 89 99 17
Lee 15877 238 225 43
Leflore 4699 144 240 55
Lincoln 5492 136 208 41
Lowndes 11184 192 280 67
Madison 14778 282 416 72
Marion 4246 108 162 24
Marshall 6550 139 69 17
Monroe 6871 179 191 55
Montgomery 1805 57 64 10
Neshoba 6685 210 228 61
Newton 3882 81 87 15
Noxubee 1879 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7178 138 271 40
Panola 6663 133 103 15
Pearl River 9646 241 210 42
Perry 2108 56 24 9
Pike 5895 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6842 108 86 13
Prentiss 4900 83 101 15
Quitman 1070 28 0 0
Rankin 22294 400 492 69
Scott 4750 98 117 19
Sharkey 647 21 45 8
Simpson 4503 117 165 20
Smith 2684 52 71 8
Stone 3639 66 88 14
Sunflower 4270 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2301 52 50 7
Tate 4660 113 80 19
Tippah 4786 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3705 93 103 28
Tunica 1612 39 19 3
Union 6167 94 132 23
Walthall 2204 64 69 14
Warren 6800 176 175 38
Washington 7527 167 202 41
Wayne 4417 72 80 13
Webster 2042 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6
Winston 3168 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2399 47 82 22
Yazoo 4513 90 152 20
Total 507,476 10,178 11,307 2,099

