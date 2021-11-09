She was the getaway driver for an armed robber; now she’s headed to prison for her crimes

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for concealing information about an armed robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Rasheena Romegan Carter, 33, of Jackson, concealed information concerning an armed robbery at a business that occurred on August 21, 2018. Carter assisted in concealing the armed bandit by driving him from the robbery and concealing him from law enforcement. Instead of reporting the crime, and relaying the information she possessed, Carter concealed the information for months. Under federal law it is a felony for any person to fail to notify authorities about the commission of a felony crime and to affirmatively act to conceal information they have about that crime.

The FBI and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew W. Eichner and Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.