Skeletal remains found in wooded area on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of the Gulf Coast Monday.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating the discovery near Shortcut Road and 2nd Street in Moss Point.

Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office said the bones had been in the woods a long time and that they were unidentifiable without further examination at the State Crime Lab in Jackson, where they have been taken.

Officials at the lab will try to identify the person, find out how they died, and determine whether the death was natural or suspicious.

Anyone with information about the remains are asked to contact Det. Kimberly Snowden with Moss Point Police Department by calling 228-475-1711