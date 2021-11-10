Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Memphis

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By benhillyer

A man wanted for a 2020 Mississippi murder has been caught in Memphis.

Panola County murder suspect Quindarrius Pitchford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service. A Crimestoppers tip led investigators to Eastwind Dr. in Memphis, where Pritchford was arrested.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Quindarrius Pitchford in July.  He was wanted for a murder that happened in October 2020.

Pitchford will face a first-degree murder charge when he’s returned to Panola County.

More News

Student arrested after unloaded gun is found. The incident is third one involving guns in a month for Mississippi school district.

He spent 3 years in jail before trial, 400 days in custody before indictment. Mississippi appeals court says that is constitutional.

‘We’re fighting for Jamien,’ Family protests life sentence in 2018 murder case. DA says one ‘must be held responsible’ when choices lead to loss of innoccent life

States with the most historic military sites

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article