Number of new coronavirus cases remains stable, but still nearly three times June lows, state reports

Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively stable Wednesday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 299 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. While the number of cases is less than one-tenth the highs reached in August, the current case numbers remain approximately triple the lows of June.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 507,775, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 293 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,182.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 302 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 294 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4665 125 88 18
Alcorn 5765 104 130 20
Amite 2076 56 57 9
Attala 3358 90 189 36
Benton 1508 39 47 10
Bolivar 6404 151 239 33
Calhoun 2825 49 44 7
Carroll 1712 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3056 67 61 15
Choctaw 1356 27 12 0
Claiborne 1337 38 46 9
Clarke 2984 95 132 32
Clay 3101 77 41 5
Coahoma 4204 109 138 14
Copiah 4513 94 104 15
Covington 4310 95 142 39
De Soto 32678 422 124 26
Forrest 13601 255 283 60
Franklin 1225 28 46 5
George 5073 80 73 9
Greene 2229 49 57 6
Grenada 3754 109 156 32
Hancock 7799 130 72 15
Harrison 34617 551 535 78
Hinds 32336 638 853 139
Holmes 2697 88 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4720 106 135 24
Jackson 24699 386 283 41
Jasper 3382 66 46 2
Jefferson 961 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13986 244 248 43
Kemper 1429 41 50 10
Lafayette 8704 141 200 57
Lamar 10575 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12123 323 482 108
Lawrence 2155 40 27 2
Leake 4107 89 99 17
Lee 15910 238 225 43
Leflore 4699 144 240 55
Lincoln 5491 136 208 41
Lowndes 11187 192 280 67
Madison 14781 282 416 72
Marion 4248 109 162 24
Marshall 6552 139 69 17
Monroe 6874 179 191 55
Montgomery 1806 57 64 10
Neshoba 6690 210 228 61
Newton 3896 81 87 15
Noxubee 1880 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7179 138 271 40
Panola 6666 133 103 15
Pearl River 9650 241 210 42
Perry 2108 56 24 9
Pike 5901 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6846 108 86 13
Prentiss 4911 83 101 15
Quitman 1070 28 0 0
Rankin 22302 400 492 69
Scott 4751 98 117 19
Sharkey 647 21 45 8
Simpson 4506 117 165 20
Smith 2684 52 71 8
Stone 3642 66 88 14
Sunflower 4270 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2303 52 50 7
Tate 4666 113 80 19
Tippah 4786 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3706 93 103 28
Tunica 1612 39 19 3
Union 6175 94 132 23
Walthall 2204 65 69 14
Warren 6801 176 175 38
Washington 7528 167 202 41
Wayne 4418 72 80 13
Webster 2042 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6
Winston 3168 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2401 47 82 22
Yazoo 4514 90 152 20
Total 507,775 10,182 11,317 2,099

