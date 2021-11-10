Officials: Mississippi teen grabs gun out of brother’s car to shoot, kill man at gas station

A Mississippi teen has admitted to killing a man over an incident at a convenience store.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that the 16-year-old, who has not been identified, has been charged in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old William Tellis.

The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 11 a.m. Monday near the Jackson Zoo on Capitol Street.

JPD officials say the teen admitted to shooting Tellis in retaliation for an altercation that happened days before when Tellis reportedly chased the teen with a broken beer bottle.

The teen reportedly retrieved a gun from his brother’s car at the same gas station and chased down Tellis on Monday, shooting Tellis multiple times. The teen then reportedly threw the gun back in the brother’s car, officials said.

Police Chief James Davis told news sources that “It’s a sad situation when you’ve got a 16-year-old taking it upon themselves to resolve their issues with a handgun.”