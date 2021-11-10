Police: Arrest made in case of Mississippi man found stabbed to death during welfare check

Mississippi police have made an arrest in the case of a man found dead when officers were making a welfare check Sunday at a Gulfport house.

On Sunday, Gulfport police said the death was being ruled as a homicide, but released few details.

On Tuesday, Phillip Latrell Collins, 50, was charged today with one count of first-degree murder in the death of James Andrew Higgins, 59, the man who was found dead at his Gulfport residence.

Police say they found Higgins dead when they went to a home on 25th Street in Gulfport for a welfare check.

During the investigation, officers learned that Higgins and Collins had gotten into a fight and that Collins reportedly stabbed Higgins multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Collins has been booked and was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He is being held without -bond.