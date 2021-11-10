Police: Arrest made in case of Mississippi man found stabbed to death during welfare check

Published 6:59 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have made an arrest in the case of a man found dead when officers were making a welfare check Sunday at a Gulfport house.

On Sunday, Gulfport police said the death was being ruled as a homicide, but released few details.

On Tuesday, Phillip Latrell Collins, 50, was charged today with one count of first-degree murder in the death of James Andrew Higgins, 59, the man who was found dead at his Gulfport residence.

Police say they found Higgins dead when they went to a home on 25th Street in Gulfport for a welfare check.

During the investigation, officers learned that Higgins and Collins had gotten into a fight and that Collins reportedly stabbed Higgins multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Collins has been booked and was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He is being held without -bond.

 

More News

‘We’re fighting for Jamien,’ Family protests life sentence in 2018 murder case. DA says one ‘must be held responsible’ when choices lead to loss of innoccent life

Classic Christmas songs that are more than 100 years old

50 cute baby names with holiday meanings

What hurricane season was like the year you were born

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article