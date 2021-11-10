Police search for clues on how dead body wound up inside Mississippi building

Published 9:29 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Police are investigating how a dead body wound up inside a Mississippi building – and how the person died.

Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department were met with a grisly surprise Wednesday afternoon when responding to a call on Clay Street.

At 2:07 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 2800 block of Clay Street for a reported deceased subject. Upon arrival, they did locate human remains inside the building.

The body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

