Student arrested after unloaded gun is found. The incident is third one involving guns in a month for Mississippi school district.

A Biloxi High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing an unloaded gun to campus, according to school officials.

High School administrators received a tip, located the student and found the unloaded gun, Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux said in a letter sent to Biloxi High School and Junior High School parents.

The student was arrested and will be disciplined according to district policy, Boudreaux said. The arrest comes two weeks after another high school student brought a loaded gun to school in a backpack. In mid-October, two other Biloxi students were reported to have been playing with an unloaded gun at a school bus stop, according to The Sun Herald.

Boudreaux said that none of the incidents are related to school threats or bullying.

“In all occurrences, investigations revealed that there was never an intent to use a weapon in the school setting,” he said. “However, we as a community must solve this problem to prevent the spilling over of community issues into our school system.”

Boudreaux said Biloxi school officials met with city council members, the Biloxi Police Department, and the Harrison County Youth Court to address safety concerns. The school will continue to utilize enhanced security measures, including three full-time school resource officers, six security officers, and metal detectors, the superintendent said.

“We are taking immediate actions to ensure parents and students of a safe school setting,” he said. “Students can expect random metal detector usage from this point forward to ensure a weapon-free environment.”