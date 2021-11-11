Buddy, the Mississippi dog who survived being set on fire, is looking for a permanent home, maybe in time for Christmas

A Mississippi dog that was set on fire by a child earlier this year is ready to find his forever home soon, his rescuers and caregivers say.

Buddy was set on fire in April and was severely burned. After learning of Buddy’s injuries the Tunica Humane Society jumped in to help him recover.

“It was unthinkable,” the humane society wrote on social media. “What happened to Buddy back in April 2021 was devastating to the multitude of people that have followed his journey thru the pages of the Tunica Humane Society.

“One minute, Buddy was a happy, carefree, playful lab running the neighborhood. In the blink of an eye, he was fighting for his life, after being set on fire by a 12-year-old child.”

For months, Buddy has been under the care of the team at the Mississippi State University veterinary school.

“Buddy’s heroic journey of healing is now closing in and he is ready to start a new chapter in his life,” the humane society wrote.

The humane society is taking applications for people who want to adopt Buddy, but they’re taking the process seriously since the lab will likely need more medical attention as his burn wounds continue to heal.

“We are committed to getting this right for this extraordinary dog that has touched a million hearts,” they wrote.

The humane society said Buddy has been staying with a foster family in Starkville, but that they hope to find him a permanent home within the region so he could be near the MSU veterinarians if he needs additional wound care.

“It is our heart’s desire to have Buddy in a loving home by Christmas,” the humane society wrote. “How perfect that would be for him, after spending months and months in the hospital.”