Death of Mississippi 4-year-old under investigation

Published 6:51 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon.

It started with a call to 911 at 2:19 pm Tuesday. First responders were called to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street for a medical emergency involving a child. The 4-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later died.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile sustained injuries while in the company of two adults. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to the injuries,” according to a statement from the Biloxi Police Department.

No charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation, police say.

More News

How the American wealth gap has increased

Mississippi repairs, reopens highway that collapsed, killing 2 people, injuring 9

Property manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $2 million from Mississippi Homeowners Associations

Mississippi fraternity suspended one year after pledges were reportedly sprayed in mouths with bleach, cleaning fluid

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article