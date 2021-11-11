Death of Mississippi 4-year-old under investigation

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon.

It started with a call to 911 at 2:19 pm Tuesday. First responders were called to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street for a medical emergency involving a child. The 4-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later died.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile sustained injuries while in the company of two adults. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to the injuries,” according to a statement from the Biloxi Police Department.

No charges have been filed and the case is still under investigation, police say.