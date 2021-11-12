Body found with bag over its head may have been in woods for months, Mississippi deputies say

Body found with plastic bag over head may have been in Mississippi woods for months before it was discovered, police say.

Deputies in Marshall County said the body was found in a wooded area off Highway 72 near the state border with Tennessee after someone noticed a strong odor in the area.

The body was sent to eh state crime lab in an effort to positively identify the victim, WREG-TV reported Friday.

The body reportedly was found with a black bag over its head and tied with nylon string.

Deputies believe the body may have been in the area for as long as two months perhaps. Although investigators said they are awaiting a positive ID from the crime lab, they believe it could be a man who disappeared approximately two months ago.