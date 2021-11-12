Law enforcement issues alert for missing Mississippi teen

Mississippi law enforcement are looking for a teen who was last seen on Monday. .

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Javari Malik Blanton, 15.

Blanton is described as a Black male, five feet and nine inches tall, 142 pounds with brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, Nov. 8, in Vidalia, La., and has not returned home to Natchez since, law enforcement officials said.

He was seen in a white Nissan Altima. His direction of travel is unknown.

Maj. Frank Smith said detectives had spoken with the teen’s father who after communicating with his son was under the impression that he would return home Thursday night.

“As of this morning (Friday), he hasn’t come home,” Smith said. “We have no new information.”

If anyone has information regarding Blanton’s whereabouts, they should contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.