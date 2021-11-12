New coronavirus cases stable in Mississippi, state reports

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively stable again Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 694 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 48 hours. Statistics were not reported on Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday so Friday’s numbers included statistics from two days.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 508,469, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,187.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 273on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 297 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County