New coronavirus cases stable in Mississippi, state reports

Published 3:04 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively stable again Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 694 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 48 hours. Statistics were not reported on Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday so Friday’s numbers included statistics from two days.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 508,469, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,187.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 273on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 297 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4667 125 88 18
Alcorn 5780 104 130 20
Amite 2085 56 57 9
Attala 3362 90 189 36
Benton 1512 39 47 10
Bolivar 6410 151 239 33
Calhoun 2826 49 44 7
Carroll 1715 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3066 67 61 15
Choctaw 1356 27 12 0
Claiborne 1339 38 46 9
Clarke 2985 95 132 32
Clay 3103 77 41 5
Coahoma 4207 109 138 14
Copiah 4515 94 104 15
Covington 4310 95 142 39
De Soto 32746 422 124 26
Forrest 13618 255 283 60
Franklin 1227 28 46 5
George 5078 80 73 9
Greene 2231 49 57 6
Grenada 3755 109 156 32
Hancock 7803 130 72 15
Harrison 34641 552 536 78
Hinds 32355 638 853 139
Holmes 2700 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4730 106 135 24
Jackson 24726 386 283 41
Jasper 3386 66 46 2
Jefferson 961 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 14000 244 258 43
Kemper 1436 41 50 10
Lafayette 8715 141 200 57
Lamar 10587 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12129 323 482 108
Lawrence 2162 40 27 2
Leake 4113 89 99 17
Lee 15960 238 225 43
Leflore 4703 144 240 55
Lincoln 5495 136 208 41
Lowndes 11195 192 280 67
Madison 14793 282 416 72
Marion 4252 109 162 24
Marshall 6573 139 69 17
Monroe 6893 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6696 210 228 61
Newton 3932 81 87 15
Noxubee 1882 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7184 138 271 40
Panola 6672 133 103 15
Pearl River 9668 242 210 42
Perry 2117 56 24 9
Pike 5903 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6858 108 86 13
Prentiss 4935 83 101 15
Quitman 1071 28 0 0
Rankin 22322 400 492 69
Scott 4751 98 117 19
Sharkey 647 21 45 8
Simpson 4511 117 165 20
Smith 2685 52 71 8
Stone 3641 66 88 14
Sunflower 4275 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2305 52 50 7
Tate 4690 113 80 19
Tippah 4812 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3710 93 103 28
Tunica 1613 39 19 3
Union 6191 95 132 23
Walthall 2205 65 69 14
Warren 6809 176 175 38
Washington 7532 167 202 41
Wayne 4419 72 80 13
Webster 2042 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1056 39 25 6
Winston 3172 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2403 47 82 22
Yazoo 4523 91 152 20
Total 508,469 10,187 11,328 2,099

