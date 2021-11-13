‘Children need to know where their mama is.’ Mississippi sheriff still following leads on case of woman missing since May 2020

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous call Nov. 7 regarding the case of missing Jefferson Davis County woman, Laneka Longino.

According to authorities, the caller stated that Longino’s remains were inside a chimney on South Main Street in Mount Olive. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland and his department searched the area, with the help of the Mount Olive Police Department and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, but nothing was discovered.

Longino has been missing since May 17, 2020. According to family members, she was last seen with a male leaving Bassfield. Sometime afterward, witnesses saw her at the Pit Stop on Columbia Avenue in Prentiss.

In July 2020, Cadaver dogs with the GTR K9 Search Team out of Columbus searched Jefferson Davis Lake and the surrounding area, after the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department received information that Longino’s body could possibly be in the lake.

“We continue to follow each and every lead that comes into our office,” said Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland. “We know the family is desperate for this to be over.”

“I just need closure, one way or another, said Longino’s mother Vanessa.

Longino resided in the Springhill community and has six children. “The children need to know where their mama is.”

Anyone with information on Longino’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5196.