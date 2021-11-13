Mississippi man charged with murdering his own mother; She appears to have died from blunt force trauma

A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused of killing his mother whose body was found at their house in Mississippi.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Detrick Kelton Ocampo after a relative found Tanya Ocampo’s body Friday at a home in the Center Hill community.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun tells WTOK-TV that officials believe Ocampo died Thursday, likely from blunt force trauma.

“We will have that confirmed through autopsy through the crime lab. At this point, the case is still ongoing. He has been charged, he has a bond, and we will move forward to present this to the next available grand jury,” Calhoun said.

Police said the suspect ran from the house when the other family member arrived. He was taken into custody on a charge of murder a short time later.

Bond was set at $250,000. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.