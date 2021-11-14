Mississippi cop asked what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures, now he’s behind bars, police say

Published 8:45 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer was arrested Friday after investigators say he solicited what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photographs.

Southaven police officer Harold “Tad” Rogers, 38, was arrested Saturday, police reported.

Rogers allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer who identified as a 13-year-old girl. The conversations eventually led to Rogers soliciting sexually explicit images from the officer, police report.

Rogers was charged with one count of enticement of a child to produce sexually explicit images.

He was suspended from duty upon his arrest.

