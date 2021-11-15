Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases just rose again, state reports

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained rose again Monday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 806 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 509,275, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 16 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,203.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 308 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 319 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County