Entire City of Jackson under boil water notice after problems at treatment plant

The City of Jackson announced a citywide boil water notice on Monday after part of the city’s water treatment plant was forced to shut down.

City residents throughout the city were reporting little to no water pressure to local news sources Monday night.

Officials believe a bad batch of chemicals used to improve water quality was administered Saturday night, which forced the city to shut down the conventional side of the plant and empty the basins. The actions lead to problems with water pressure in areas of Jackson.

Officials say workers are currently working to get the system back online.

As a result of the boil water notice, 10 Jackson schools move to virtual learning.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said low to no water pressure could affect businesses and schools throughout the next day or two, especially areas of South Jackson and those in higher elevations, as workers restore the system. He said the tanks are slowly being refilled.

It will take two positive tests from the state Department of Health to lift the notice, which could happen as early as Thursday.