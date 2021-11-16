Mississippi man charged exposing himself to female outside downtown business

A Mississippi man was arrested on a felony sex charge after he reportedly exposed himself to an underage female.

Kenneth D. Cousin, 33, of Woodland, has been charged him with enticement of a juvenile for sexual purposes after officers with the Tupelo Police Department were called to a local downtown business on Nov. 8. Cousin’s bond was set at $50,000.

An underage female employee of the business said she was getting out of her vehicle at approximately 8 p.m. when a black male, later identified as Cousin, attempted to get her attention. The female employee said she told Cousin that she was only 16 and wanted to be left alone.

At that point, Cousin allegedly said, “Look at this,” while exposing his genitalia.

The female ran into the business and reported the incident. The owner called 911. Soon after, officers located Cousin, who fit the description given by the female employee.