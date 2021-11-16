Mississippi woman arrested, accused of striking boyfriend with her car

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with her car.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Apryl Miller has been charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and Felony Malicious Mischief and Lousiville police were called to the Twin Pine Apartments in Louisville.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found Miller’s vehicle damaged along with extensive damage to the apartment building she lives in.

A preliminary investigation, along with reports from witnesses, officers determined that Miller used her car to strike her boyfriend Jakevious Whitfield.