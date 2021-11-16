Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inched higher again Tuesday

Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose again Tuesday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 442 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 509,717, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,215.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 320 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 318 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4680 125 88 18
Alcorn 5818 105 130 20
Amite 2090 56 57 9
Attala 3364 90 189 36
Benton 1515 39 47 10
Bolivar 6418 151 239 33
Calhoun 2830 49 44 7
Carroll 1721 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3077 67 61 15
Choctaw 1359 27 12 0
Claiborne 1339 38 46 9
Clarke 3003 95 132 32
Clay 3109 78 41 5
Coahoma 4212 109 138 14
Copiah 4525 94 104 15
Covington 4309 95 142 39
De Soto 32875 424 124 26
Forrest 13668 258 283 60
Franklin 1234 29 46 5
George 5088 80 73 9
Greene 2239 49 57 6
Grenada 3762 109 156 32
Hancock 7812 130 72 15
Harrison 34679 552 535 78
Hinds 32433 639 853 139
Holmes 2703 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4748 107 135 24
Jackson 24766 388 283 41
Jasper 3391 66 46 2
Jefferson 966 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1729 43 9 1
Jones 14031 246 259 44
Kemper 1438 41 50 10
Lafayette 8751 141 200 57
Lamar 10606 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12168 324 482 108
Lawrence 2166 40 27 2
Leake 4124 90 99 17
Lee 16051 240 225 43
Leflore 4707 144 240 55
Lincoln 5500 136 208 41
Lowndes 11215 193 281 67
Madison 14825 282 416 72
Marion 4254 110 162 24
Marshall 6591 139 69 17
Monroe 6922 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6705 210 228 61
Newton 3937 81 87 15
Noxubee 1882 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7190 138 271 40
Panola 6704 133 103 15
Pearl River 9674 242 210 42
Perry 2123 56 24 9
Pike 5908 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6873 109 87 13
Prentiss 4952 83 101 15
Quitman 1072 28 0 0
Rankin 22367 401 492 69
Scott 4758 98 117 19
Sharkey 650 21 45 8
Simpson 4524 117 165 20
Smith 2685 52 71 8
Stone 3653 66 88 14
Sunflower 4280 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2308 52 50 7
Tate 4710 113 80 19
Tippah 4858 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3722 93 103 28
Tunica 1622 39 19 3
Union 6222 96 133 23
Walthall 2207 65 69 14
Warren 6822 177 175 38
Washington 7540 168 202 41
Wayne 4423 72 80 13
Webster 2045 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1057 39 25 6
Winston 3174 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2411 47 82 22
Yazoo 4537 91 152 20
Total 509,717 10,215 11,331 2,100

