Mississippi coronavirus spread dips slightly, remains nearly triple summer lows

Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped Wednesday as the state reported the latest statistics, but remain at approximately three times the lows of the summer.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 225 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 509,942, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,217.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 310 on Wednesday. That’s approximately three times the lowest levels seen in the early part of the summer.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 306 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4682 125 88 18
Alcorn 5826 105 130 20
Amite 2090 56 57 9
Attala 3365 90 189 36
Benton 1514 39 47 10
Bolivar 6418 151 239 33
Calhoun 2831 49 44 7
Carroll 1723 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3085 67 61 15
Choctaw 1358 27 12 0
Claiborne 1339 38 46 9
Clarke 3003 95 132 32
Clay 3111 78 41 5
Coahoma 4214 109 138 14
Copiah 4526 94 104 15
Covington 4313 95 142 39
De Soto 32889 424 124 26
Forrest 13672 258 283 60
Franklin 1234 29 46 5
George 5089 80 73 9
Greene 2239 49 57 6
Grenada 3764 109 156 32
Hancock 7813 130 72 15
Harrison 34694 552 535 78
Hinds 32454 639 853 139
Holmes 2703 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4752 107 135 24
Jackson 24778 388 283 41
Jasper 3392 66 46 2
Jefferson 966 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1730 43 9 1
Jones 14032 246 259 44
Kemper 1439 41 50 10
Lafayette 8751 141 200 57
Lamar 10610 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12174 324 482 108
Lawrence 2166 40 27 2
Leake 4124 90 99 17
Lee 16074 240 225 43
Leflore 4706 144 240 55
Lincoln 5500 136 208 41
Lowndes 11226 193 281 67
Madison 14832 282 416 72
Marion 4254 111 162 24
Marshall 6595 139 69 17
Monroe 6924 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6708 210 228 61
Newton 3938 81 87 15
Noxubee 1882 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7191 138 271 40
Panola 6704 133 103 15
Pearl River 9674 243 210 42
Perry 2124 56 24 9
Pike 5909 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6889 109 87 13
Prentiss 4958 83 101 15
Quitman 1072 28 0 0
Rankin 22374 401 492 69
Scott 4758 98 117 19
Sharkey 650 21 45 8
Simpson 4523 117 165 20
Smith 2685 52 71 8
Stone 3653 66 88 14
Sunflower 4280 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2308 52 50 7
Tate 4715 113 80 19
Tippah 4862 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3724 93 103 28
Tunica 1622 39 19 3
Union 6232 96 133 23
Walthall 2209 65 69 14
Warren 6825 177 175 38
Washington 7539 168 202 41
Wayne 4423 72 80 13
Webster 2045 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1057 39 25 6
Winston 3174 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2412 47 82 22
Yazoo 4537 91 152 20
Total 509,942 10,217 11,331 2,100

