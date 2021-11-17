Mississippi rural mail carrier pleads to stealing mail

Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mail carrier has pleaded guilty to embezzling mail, federal authorities said Wednesday.

According to court documents, Jeanetta N. Williams, 38, of Byram, delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds County. After receiving complaints of mail going missing along her route, U.S. Postal Service agents launched an investigation and found, on July 11, 2019, Williams in possession of opened mail she had not delivered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a news release.

Williams faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on March 1, 2022, prosecutors said.

