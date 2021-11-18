Mississippi officers shoot, kill home invasion suspect after he starts firing gun from inside closet

A burglary suspect is dead after getting into a shootout with police officers in Wayne County Wednesday.

Local news sources report that officers with the Waynesboro Police Department were responding to reports of a home invasion in progress early Wednesday afternoon.

Three officers reportedly went into a house on Wayne Street and found a located a man barricaded in one of the house’s closets.

After officers told the suspect to come out of the closet, the man began firing his gun on police.

Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital where he died.

No officers were injured in the incident. Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the state crime lab are investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings.