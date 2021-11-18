Weekly coronavirus cases rise in Mississippi with latest statistics released

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Thursday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 380 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 510,322, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,222.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 364 on Thursday. That’s approximately three times the lowest levels seen in the early part of the summer.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained at 306 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4684 125 88 18
Alcorn 5834 105 130 20
Amite 2091 56 57 9
Attala 3366 90 189 36
Benton 1517 39 47 10
Bolivar 6418 151 239 33
Calhoun 2832 49 44 7
Carroll 1724 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3094 67 61 15
Choctaw 1359 27 12 0
Claiborne 1339 38 46 9
Clarke 3003 95 132 32
Clay 3112 78 41 5
Coahoma 4218 109 138 14
Copiah 4535 94 104 15
Covington 4314 95 142 39
De Soto 32966 425 126 26
Forrest 13684 258 283 60
Franklin 1236 29 46 5
George 5091 80 73 9
Greene 2240 49 57 6
Grenada 3764 109 156 32
Hancock 7814 130 72 15
Harrison 34724 552 535 78
Hinds 32470 639 853 139
Holmes 2703 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4756 107 135 24
Jackson 24784 388 283 41
Jasper 3392 66 46 2
Jefferson 966 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1730 43 9 1
Jones 14038 246 259 44
Kemper 1441 41 50 10
Lafayette 8756 142 200 57
Lamar 10612 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12188 324 482 108
Lawrence 2167 40 27 2
Leake 4127 90 99 17
Lee 16101 240 225 43
Leflore 4708 144 240 55
Lincoln 5502 136 208 41
Lowndes 11230 193 281 67
Madison 14840 282 416 72
Marion 4256 111 162 24
Marshall 6604 141 69 17
Monroe 6931 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6707 210 228 61
Newton 3939 81 87 15
Noxubee 1882 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7192 138 271 40
Panola 6705 133 103 15
Pearl River 9679 243 210 42
Perry 2125 56 24 9
Pike 5910 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6903 109 87 13
Prentiss 4962 83 101 15
Quitman 1073 28 0 0
Rankin 22375 401 492 69
Scott 4758 99 117 19
Sharkey 650 21 45 8
Simpson 4525 117 165 20
Smith 2686 52 71 8
Stone 3654 66 88 14
Sunflower 4283 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2308 52 50 7
Tate 4721 113 80 19
Tippah 4867 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3732 93 103 28
Tunica 1623 39 19 3
Union 6246 96 133 23
Walthall 2210 65 69 14
Warren 6829 177 175 38
Washington 7542 168 202 41
Wayne 4424 72 80 13
Webster 2046 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3176 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2416 47 82 22
Yazoo 4542 91 152 20
Total 510,322 10,222 11,333 2,100

