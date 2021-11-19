Mississippi man dies after getting into a fight with police, being shot by officer

Published 9:25 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By The Associated Press

A man shot in an encounter with police in a Mississippi Gulf Coast city over the weekend has died of his injuries.

The Sun Herald reports that 41-year-old Issac Bell, of Gloster, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Saturday’s shooting happened in Biloxi after police there responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife in a parking lot near a mall.

Bell ran from police. Police caught up with him at an apartment complex, where a gun discharged during what police told the Sun Herald was a struggle between Bell and an officer.

Both were taken to the hospital. Bell eventually died. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

More News

Search crews attempt to save Mississippi man who fell into grain bin

Best movies that take place in casinos

Letter to Biden prompts Mississippi schools association to cut ties with national group

From sleep to depression: How different types of chronic pain impact health

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article