Mississippi sheriff confirms murder investigation, suspect in custody, but release few details

Published 6:11 am Friday, November 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A murder is under investigation and a suspect is in custody in a rural area of southwest Mississippi, but few details are being released in the case.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at approximately 9:40 p.m. that detectives were still on the scene actively investigating a murder on Old Courthouse Road north of Natchez. Patten reported that a suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s and victim’s names have not been released.

“That is all I can say for now until the family has been properly notified,” Patten said. “This is an active investigation.”

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

