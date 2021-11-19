Two Mississippi murder suspects in custody after leading officers in chase through multiple cities Thursday night

Two murder suspects are in custody after leading Mississippi law enforcement on a chase through multiple cities Thursday night.

Jackson news sources report that Rankkin County deputies received a request for assistance from the Jackson Police Department at approximately 8:45 p.m.

WAPT in Jackson reports that Captain Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the chase went through Pearl, Flowood and Brandon before ending with a crash on Highway 471 about a mile from Highway 25 in Rankin County.

Jackson Police say they were pursuing what they believed to be murder suspects. The man and woman who were in the vehicle that crashed were taken into custody and turned over to the Jackson Police Department.

Neither of the suspects have been identified.