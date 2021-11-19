UPDATE: Man found dead behind wheel of parked car, shot multiple times. Suspect charged with murder.

Adams County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night killing in Natchez.

Deputies arrested Adrian Ali Harris, 42, on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old Marion Hunt on Thursday evening.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced the victim, identified as Hunt, dead at 11:15 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was found sitting at the wheel of a parked truck at 34 Old Courthouse road,” Lee said. “This type of killing is above my understanding. If you fire a weapon more than once, it shows intent to kill in my opinion. This was tragic. I will continue to offer prayers for cases like this one to both families. No one wins. Our community and town suffers when these things happen. The victim will be transported to the state crime lab for autopsy to determine the manner of death.”

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at approximately 9:40 p.m. Thursday that detectives were on scene actively investigating a murder at 36 Old Courthouse Road in Natchez and that a suspect has been taken into custody.