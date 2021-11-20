Mississippi police release photos of car they believe was used by suspect who killed man outside fast food restaurant
Published 7:41 am Saturday, November 20, 2021
Mississippi police are looking for a killer and are reaching out to the public for help.
Jackson police released surveillance photos of a dark-colored Dodge Charger with a missing front left hub cap that investigators believe was used by the person responsible for killing Steven Patrick Woods, 28, Thursday night.
Woods was shot and killed shortly before 5 p.m. while he was sitting inside a vehicle outside a Rally’s fast food restaurant on Raymond Road.
#UPDATE: Additional image of the suspect vehicle captured on area surveillance. If you have info, contact #CrimeStoppers. #JPDWanted https://t.co/PikQUtf0Dj pic.twitter.com/2zyBmQDDsO
— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) November 19, 2021
If you recognize this vehicle or have info related to the shooting incident, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS or by clicking here.