Mississippi police release photos of car they believe was used by suspect who killed man outside fast food restaurant

Published 7:41 am Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are looking for a killer and are reaching out to the public for help.

Jackson police released surveillance photos of a dark-colored Dodge Charger with a missing front left hub cap that investigators believe was used by the person responsible for killing Steven Patrick Woods, 28, Thursday night.

Woods was shot and killed shortly before 5 p.m. while he was sitting inside a vehicle outside a Rally’s fast food restaurant on Raymond Road.

If you recognize this vehicle or have info related to the shooting incident, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS or by clicking here.

More News

UPDATE: Body of 55-year-old Mississippi man recovered after he fell into grain bin

Students, driver escape Mississippi school bus fire without injury

Friday night football scores: How did your favorite teams fare in the playoffs?

100 best sitcoms of all time

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article