UPDATE: Body of 55-year-old Mississippi man recovered after he fell into grain bin

Published 10:48 am Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 55-year-old Mississippi man has died after falling into a grain bin Friday night.

The body of Stanley Rodgers of Spring Hill was recovered shortly before 10 p.m.

Rescuers were working Friday night to locate a Rodgers who was trapped inside a grain bin.

Regional media outlets reported that crews were on the scene trying to rescue the man who fell into a bin in northwest Webster County west of Bellefontaine near Highway 404.

 

