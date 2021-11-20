UPDATE: Body of 55-year-old Mississippi man recovered after he fell into grain bin
Published 10:48 am Saturday, November 20, 2021
A 55-year-old Mississippi man has died after falling into a grain bin Friday night.
The body of Stanley Rodgers of Spring Hill was recovered shortly before 10 p.m.
Rescuers were working Friday night to locate a Rodgers who was trapped inside a grain bin.
Regional media outlets reported that crews were on the scene trying to rescue the man who fell into a bin in northwest Webster County west of Bellefontaine near Highway 404.