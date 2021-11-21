Mississippi woman arrested after going on more than test drive in car from dealership
Published 8:53 am Sunday, November 21, 2021
A woman was arrested after she allegedly went on more than a test drive from a Mississippi car dealer.
Amanda Turner, from Nettleton, was charged with grand larceny — theft of a motor vehicle.
On Nov. 10, workers at Metro Ford in Tupelo reported to police that Turner test drove a 2019 Dodge Charger, but never returned to the dealership to take back the car.
The following day, the vehicle was found behind a local hotel.
Police arrested Turner on Nov. 17. Her bond was set at $5,000.