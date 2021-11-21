One Mississippi Airbnb host receives top honors in state with Quick Walk to the Beach

Published 6:47 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For one Mississippi woman, a Quick Walk to the Beach was on the way to be named the #1 top new Airbnb Host in the entire state.

Claudia Salvador, a teacher from Long Beach, recently received the honor from Airbnb. She joins top hosts that Airbnb has for the first time selected in each of the 50 states.

Airbnb released a report highlighting the top new host in each of the 50 U.S. states. The criteria included becoming an Airbnb Host in 2021, having the most guest check-ins within that universe and already achieving Superhost status on the platform.

Salvador’s listing has over 50 reviews and she maintains a 4.9 rating as a Superhost after just starting hosting this year. She joins numerous other first-time Hosts in the state who are gaining valuable additional income from hosting on Airbnb.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new Hosts in Mississippi with only one listing have earned $2 million, according to Airbnb.

