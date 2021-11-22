Mississippi reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases over the weekend; weekly average now at three-week high

Mississippi reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found over the weekend bringing the weekly average of new cases to a three-week high.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,187 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 511,935, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 291 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,240.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 380 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 344 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County