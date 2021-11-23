Christmas comes early for $200,000 jackpot winner in Mississippi Lottery
Published 7:00 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Christmas came early for one Mississippi Lottery player who claimed the $200,000 jackpot prize from the Nov. 20 Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Monday.
WTOK in Meridian reports that the lucky winner used a free ticket from a previous Mississippi Match 5 drawing and matched all five numbers to win the Nov. 20 drawing.
The winning ticket was bought at Greer’s Market #19 at 7100 Highway 614 in Hurley. The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 1-8-13-18-21.
Two outstanding winning tickets are still waiting to be claimed from previous drawings:
- A winning ticket worth $150,000 from the June 5 drawing remains unclaimed. The ticket was bought at Fast Mart 19 located at 2782 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg. The ticket holder has until Dec. 2, 2021, to claim (180 days after the draw date).
- Another winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Sept. 15 drawing also remains unclaimed. The ticket was bought from Circle K #2723743 at 1860 Main Street in Madison. The ticket holder has until March 14, 2022, to claim the winnings.