Christmas comes early for $200,000 jackpot winner in Mississippi Lottery

Christmas came early for one Mississippi Lottery player who claimed the $200,000 jackpot prize from the Nov. 20 Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Monday.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the lucky winner used a free ticket from a previous Mississippi Match 5 drawing and matched all five numbers to win the Nov. 20 drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Greer’s Market #19 at 7100 Highway 614 in Hurley. The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 1-8-13-18-21.

Two outstanding winning tickets are still waiting to be claimed from previous drawings: