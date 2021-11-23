Mississippi coronavirus case averages dip slightly after latest numbers released

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases declined slightly Tuesday with the latest numbers released from the state health department.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 265 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 512,200, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 291 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,253.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 355 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 337 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4764 125 88 18
Alcorn 5858 107 130 20
Amite 2095 57 57 9
Attala 3374 90 189 36
Benton 1525 39 47 10
Bolivar 6440 151 239 33
Calhoun 2845 49 44 7
Carroll 1735 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3122 67 61 15
Choctaw 1364 27 12 0
Claiborne 1342 38 46 9
Clarke 3009 95 132 32
Clay 3117 78 41 5
Coahoma 4227 109 138 14
Copiah 4555 95 104 15
Covington 4325 95 142 39
De Soto 33131 431 126 26
Forrest 13735 259 283 60
Franklin 1248 29 46 5
George 5100 80 73 9
Greene 2247 49 57 6
Grenada 3772 109 156 32
Hancock 7831 132 72 15
Harrison 34825 554 535 78
Hinds 32537 639 854 139
Holmes 2711 89 109 20
Humphreys 1311 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4798 107 135 24
Jackson 24827 389 283 41
Jasper 3400 66 46 2
Jefferson 968 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1733 43 9 1
Jones 14083 247 259 44
Kemper 1445 41 50 10
Lafayette 8813 143 200 57
Lamar 10634 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12234 324 482 108
Lawrence 2175 40 27 2
Leake 4134 90 99 17
Lee 16208 242 225 43
Leflore 4721 144 240 55
Lincoln 5522 136 208 41
Lowndes 11280 193 287 67
Madison 14869 282 416 72
Marion 4264 112 162 24
Marshall 6650 141 69 17
Monroe 6978 179 191 55
Montgomery 1814 57 64 10
Neshoba 6718 210 229 61
Newton 3953 81 87 15
Noxubee 1885 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7200 138 271 40
Panola 6729 134 103 15
Pearl River 9704 244 210 42
Perry 2133 56 24 9
Pike 5917 156 177 44
Pontotoc 6964 109 87 13
Prentiss 5003 83 101 15
Quitman 1074 28 0 0
Rankin 22424 401 492 69
Scott 4773 99 117 19
Sharkey 651 21 45 8
Simpson 4540 117 165 20
Smith 2689 52 71 8
Stone 3656 66 88 14
Sunflower 4297 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2314 53 50 7
Tate 4744 116 80 19
Tippah 4891 82 120 14
Tishomingo 3800 93 103 28
Tunica 1630 39 19 3
Union 6314 96 133 23
Walthall 2213 66 69 14
Warren 6846 178 175 38
Washington 7549 168 202 41
Wayne 4427 72 80 13
Webster 2050 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3177 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2433 47 82 22
Yazoo 4553 91 152 20
Total 512,200 10,253 11,341 2,100

