Silver alert issued for 20-year-old Mississippi man

Published 6:34 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm McArthur of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a white male, five feet six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at about 9:30 pm in the 4100 block of Council Circle in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Malcolm McArthur suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Malcolm McArthur, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

Feds seek to protect turtles only found in Louisiana and Mississippi

Christmas comes early for $200,000 jackpot winner in Mississippi Lottery

Man who reportedly killed wife in Mississippi casino garage denied bond

This county supervisor was using a county vehicle, cell phone to run a beauty supply business, auditor alleges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article