Two grocery store chains announce limits on some Thanksgiving items. Is your grocery store one of them?

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; referigerated pet food; and canned cat food. Individual stores have placed signs on the shelves indicating which items are limited.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Winn-Dixie, which operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is limiting the number of turkeys to one per customer. The Jacksonville, Florida-based grocery chain is not limiting other key holiday items but is asking customers to purchase only what they need when shopping for Thanksgiving, spokeswoman Meredith Hurley told the Orlando Sentinel.

A surge of post-recession spending by U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity has resulted in goods shortages.

“Like other retailers, our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges,” Hurley said. “Our well-experienced supply chain team continues to update our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure that popular Thanksgiving essentials are available and on the shelf for our customers this season.”