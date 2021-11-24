New cases of coronavirus in Mississippi rise on eve of Thanksgiving, state health officials report

Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

As Mississippi’s prepare to gather for Thanksgiving get-togethers, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that the COVID-19 coronavirus is still spreading in Mississippi, as the latest weekly average of new cases rose again.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 432 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 512,632.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,262.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 384 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 347 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4766 125 88 18
Alcorn 5862 107 130 20
Amite 2095 57 57 9
Attala 3377 90 189 36
Benton 1526 39 47 10
Bolivar 6440 151 240 33
Calhoun 2844 49 44 7
Carroll 1744 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3133 67 61 15
Choctaw 1365 27 12 0
Claiborne 1342 38 46 9
Clarke 3011 95 132 32
Clay 3118 78 41 5
Coahoma 4227 109 138 14
Copiah 4558 95 104 15
Covington 4328 95 142 39
De Soto 33162 432 126 26
Forrest 13741 259 283 60
Franklin 1249 29 46 5
George 5101 80 73 9
Greene 2247 49 57 6
Grenada 3775 109 156 32
Hancock 7835 132 72 15
Harrison 34853 555 535 78
Hinds 32556 641 854 139
Holmes 2712 89 109 20
Humphreys 1311 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4829 107 135 24
Jackson 24830 389 283 41
Jasper 3401 66 46 2
Jefferson 968 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1736 43 9 1
Jones 14086 247 259 44
Kemper 1449 41 50 10
Lafayette 8827 143 200 57
Lamar 10644 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12249 324 482 108
Lawrence 2178 40 27 2
Leake 4137 90 99 17
Lee 16238 242 225 43
Leflore 4723 144 240 55
Lincoln 5525 136 208 41
Lowndes 11286 193 287 67
Madison 14874 283 416 72
Marion 4265 112 162 24
Marshall 6653 141 69 17
Monroe 6989 179 191 55
Montgomery 1815 57 64 10
Neshoba 6726 210 229 61
Newton 3955 81 87 15
Noxubee 1886 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7204 138 271 40
Panola 6746 134 103 15
Pearl River 9707 244 210 42
Perry 2133 56 24 9
Pike 5924 156 177 44
Pontotoc 6970 109 87 13
Prentiss 5008 84 101 15
Quitman 1075 28 0 0
Rankin 22442 402 492 69
Scott 4774 99 117 19
Sharkey 651 21 45 8
Simpson 4543 117 165 20
Smith 2689 52 71 8
Stone 3656 66 88 14
Sunflower 4299 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2314 53 50 7
Tate 4748 116 80 19
Tippah 4902 82 120 14
Tishomingo 3817 93 103 28
Tunica 1632 39 19 3
Union 6338 97 133 23
Walthall 2213 66 69 14
Warren 6849 178 175 38
Washington 7550 169 202 41
Wayne 4427 72 80 13
Webster 2051 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3177 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2437 47 82 22
Yazoo 4555 91 152 20
Total 512,632 10,262 11,342 2,100

