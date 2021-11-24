Police say this accused child abuser just kidnapped her own four children after a judge took them away

Police were searching Wednesday for a Mississippi mom accused of felony child abuse who police say has now kidnapped her four children and is on the run from law enforcement.

The Jones County Sheriff’s office said it was seeking Kishawna Jackson on four counts of parental kidnapping as a result of a Child Protective Services complaint.

Jackson is described as an African-American female, 4-foot, 11-inches in height, 115 pounds in weight with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no clothing description on Jackson.

She is believed to be driving a four-door silver passenger car, no known make, model or tag number.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for the children.

Kishawna Jackson is alleged to have kidnapped her four children from an address in the City of Laurel earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The four children are all African-American with black hair and brown eyes as follows:

Kiliyah Amoyotte, female, age 16

Approximate height: 5’ 4”

Approximate weight: 110 lbs.

Kiveayah Jackson, female, age 12

Approximate height: 4’ 0”

Approximate weight: 90 lbs.

Kiah Bristel, female, age 8

Approximate height: 3’ 5”

Approximate weight: 45 lbs.

Edwin Bristel, male, age 4

Approximate height: 3’ 0”

Approximate weight: 30 lbs.

Kishawna Jackson was previously arrested by the Laurel Police Department on two counts of felony child abuse.

All four children had been removed from her custody under an order from Jones County Justice Court. The children are believed to be in danger.

Should you know the whereabouts of Kishawna Jackson or her four kidnapped children, please call 911 or JCSD at 601-425-3147.